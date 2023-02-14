Investing in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.84, down -4.43% from its previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0390 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504904 shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9277 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8314.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $0.40 from $0.60 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on July 11, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,887 led to the insider holds 1,378,106 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 359,641 shares of OPAD for $610,347 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 1,237,747 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 846,050 and bolstered with 878,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $6.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6677, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8891.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPAD traded 777.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 247.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.72M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.88M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 10.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 12.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $768.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $610.47M. As of the current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $540.29M, an estimated increase of 42.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $847.06M, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $42.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $546.26M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 97.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.29B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.