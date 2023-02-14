Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) closed at $62.43 up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $62.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251903 shares were traded. SSNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Kanwar Rahul sold 73,232 shares for $62.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,577,146 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Kanwar Rahul sold 46,700 shares of SSNC for $2,944,902 on Aug 11. The President & COO now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $63.06 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Kanwar Rahul, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 80,068 shares for $62.56 each. As a result, the insider received 5,008,934 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SS&C’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSNC has reached a high of $79.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SSNC has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 1.45M over the past ten days. A total of 253.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 3.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SSNC is 0.80, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84. The current Payout Ratio is 27.00% for SSNC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.94 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.8. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.84 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.37B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.06B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.77B and the low estimate is $5.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.