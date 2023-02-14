Is American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $179.25 in the prior trading day, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) closed at $181.33, up 1.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3102323 shares were traded. AXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.28.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $134.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Buckminster Douglas E. sold 16,354 shares for $154.23 per share. The transaction valued at 2,522,263 led to the insider holds 99,024 shares of the business.

Clayton Walter Joseph III bought 1,000 shares of AXP for $149,270 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $149.27 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Leonsis Theodore, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,005 shares for $166.63 each. As a result, the insider received 667,355 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $199.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 748.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.74M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.86M, compared to 6.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AXP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.72, compared to 2.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 14.10% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.76 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.95 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.53 and $9.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.98. EPS for the following year is $10.67, with 19 analysts recommending between $11.65 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $14.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.52B to a low estimate of $13.82B. As of the current estimate, American Express Company’s year-ago sales were $12.14B, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.69B, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.27B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.38B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.4B and the low estimate is $55.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.