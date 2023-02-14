Is Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) closed at $16.84 in the last session, up 1.08% from day before closing price of $16.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577494 shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.49.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSPD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on January 25, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $34.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSPD traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 151.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.34M. Insiders hold about 9.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.57% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 5.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $780.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $736.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $548.37M, up 37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $992.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $928M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.