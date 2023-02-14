Is this a Prime Time To acquire Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) stock

After finishing at $2.75 in the prior trading day, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) closed at $2.88, up 4.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2514224 shares were traded. BKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7250.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on June 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 50,000 shares for $3.09 per share. The transaction valued at 154,415 led to the insider holds 401,291 shares of the business.

BAIER LUCINDA M sold 73,991 shares of BKD for $499,876 on Mar 01. The President and CEO now owns 1,717,661 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has reached a high of $7.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8180, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3109.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 186.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.90M. Shares short for BKD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.96M with a Short Ratio of 17.96M, compared to 10.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $755.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $761.26M to a low estimate of $750.8M. As of the current estimate, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s year-ago sales were $641.65M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $697.35M, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $704.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $681.11M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.07B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.