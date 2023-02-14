Is this a Prime Time To acquire Centene Corporation (CNC) stock

After finishing at $72.74 in the prior trading day, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) closed at $73.08, up 0.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4695012 shares were traded. CNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On September 30, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on August 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $99.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Asher Andrew Lynn bought 3,800 shares for $71.97 per share. The transaction valued at 273,486 led to the insider holds 314,755 shares of the business.

Asher Andrew Lynn bought 3,000 shares of CNC for $215,670 on Feb 09. The EVP, CFO now owns 310,955 shares after completing the transaction at $71.89 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Samuels Theodore R. II, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $71.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 503,160 and bolstered with 11,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centene’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has reached a high of $98.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 573.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.25M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 9.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $4.35 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.73. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $6.13.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $35.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.72B to a low estimate of $34.22B. As of the current estimate, Centene Corporation’s year-ago sales were $32.57B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.72B, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.54B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $146.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.98B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.98B and the low estimate is $134.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.