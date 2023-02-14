It’s a good day to be an Cano Health Inc. (CANO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Cano Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.53, down -3.77% from its previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5704164 shares were traded. CANO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CANO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.25 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Gold Lewis bought 300,000 shares for $6.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,043,000 led to the insider holds 314,825 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4207.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CANO traded 10.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 232.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.47M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.97M with a Short Ratio of 25.37M, compared to 21.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 16.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 77.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.