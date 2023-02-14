It’s a good day to be an Ford Motor Company (F) shareholder

In the latest session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) closed at $13.09 up 2.83% from its previous closing price of $12.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64064374 shares were traded. F stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ford Motor Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On October 10, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Rowley Stuart J. sold 29,821 shares for $13.97 per share. The transaction valued at 416,617 led to the insider holds 224,978 shares of the business.

Galhotra Ashwani Kumar sold 25,892 shares of F for $321,340 on May 24. The President, Ford Blue now owns 511,605 shares after completing the transaction at $12.41 per share. On May 13, another insider, FORD MOTOR CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $26.88 each. As a result, the insider received 188,165,600 and left with 86,947,494 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, F has traded an average of 58.57M shares per day and 84.3M over the past ten days. A total of 4.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.88B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of Jan 12, 2023 were 108.48M with a Short Ratio of 122.15M, compared to 120.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for F is 0.60, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.14B to a low estimate of $37.5B. As of the current estimate, Ford Motor Company’s year-ago sales were $35.26B, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.65B, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.1B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.15B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.86B and the low estimate is $143.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.