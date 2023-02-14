It’s an appealing income play to consider 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

The price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed at $13.73 in the last session, down -1.72% from day before closing price of $13.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378099 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.62.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETNB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Martins Ryan sold 1,480 shares for $14.41 per share. The transaction valued at 21,327 led to the insider holds 32,868 shares of the business.

Martins Ryan sold 3,592 shares of ETNB for $46,848 on Feb 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 35,368 shares after completing the transaction at $13.04 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Martins Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,947 shares for $12.51 each. As a result, the insider received 74,397 and left with 36,368 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETNB traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 3.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 14.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.35. EPS for the following year is -$3.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$7.93.