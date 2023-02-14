It’s an appealing income play to consider Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

The price of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed at $175.56 in the last session, up 1.93% from day before closing price of $172.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1600116 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TEAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $155.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares for $171.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,480,446 led to the insider holds 292,876 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,480,445 on Feb 10. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 292,876 shares after completing the transaction at $171.86 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,614 shares for $175.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,508,998 and left with 301,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 93.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $352.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 189.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TEAM traded on average about 3.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 255.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.14M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.44M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.22 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $806.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $833.4M to a low estimate of $795.67M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $582.32M, an estimated increase of 38.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.