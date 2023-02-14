It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Iris Energy Limited (IREN) stock

The closing price of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) was $2.13 for the day, up 21.02% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694973 shares were traded. IREN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8011.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IREN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $4.30.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has reached a high of $17.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7178.

Shares Statistics:

IREN traded an average of 314.16K shares per day over the past three months and 222.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.80M. Insiders hold about 23.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IREN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 592.2k with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 410.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.12M to a low estimate of $15.5M. As of the current estimate, Iris Energy Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.18M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IREN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.05M, up 118.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275.49M and the low estimate is $164.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.