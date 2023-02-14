It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) closed the day trading at $11.68 up 4.85% from the previous closing price of $11.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22416275 shares were traded. VOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.06.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VOD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vodafone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has reached a high of $18.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VOD traded about 8.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VOD traded about 7.2M shares per day. A total of 2.71B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VOD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 4.39M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

VOD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.95, up from 0.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.93. The current Payout Ratio is 119.44% for VOD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 23, 2014 when the company split stock in a 4905:5000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.