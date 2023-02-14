NIO Inc. (NIO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30546821 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.28.

Our analysis of NIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On November 17, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $13.

China Renaissance Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24.30 to $12.30.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $26.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.56.

NIO traded an average of 51.53M shares per day over the past three months and 47.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.52B. Shares short for NIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 63.62M with a Short Ratio of 78.94M, compared to 62.13M on Sep 14, 2022.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$1.12.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, NIO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated increase of 23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.24B, an increase of 119.40% over than the figure of $23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.39B, up 48.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.81B and the low estimate is $11.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.