Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) was $3.37 for the day, up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807005 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2800.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRCH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.25 to $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Ehrlichman Matt bought 37,800 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 75,196 led to the insider holds 10,532,232 shares of the business.

Ehrlichman Matt bought 2,500 shares of PRCH for $4,985 on Dec 14. The CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER now owns 10,494,432 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Ehrlichman Matt, who serves as the CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER of the company, bought 62,500 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 124,056 and bolstered with 10,491,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5148.

Shares Statistics:

PRCH traded an average of 2.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.21M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 11.48M, compared to 14.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.96% and a Short% of Float of 16.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.43M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $362.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.93M and the low estimate is $343.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.