Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $66.84 in the prior trading day, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) closed at $69.98, up 4.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720677 shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.34.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

On November 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $54.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when KIMMELL JOSEPH A. sold 7,579 shares for $69.27 per share. The transaction valued at 525,010 led to the insider holds 29,898 shares of the business.

Yost Mark J. sold 41,823 shares of SKY for $2,319,550 on Jan 17. The CEO & President now owns 113,370 shares after completing the transaction at $55.46 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Berman Michael B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,536 shares for $52.70 each. As a result, the insider received 291,747 and left with 10,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $77.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 364.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 583.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.81M. Shares short for SKY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.18. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 6 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.