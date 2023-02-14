TEX (Terex Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) closed at $57.47 up 5.80% from its previous closing price of $54.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361093 shares were traded. TEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terex Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $38.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when GEORGE AMY sold 5,000 shares for $45.18 per share. The transaction valued at 225,900 led to the insider holds 104,323 shares of the business.

POSNER SCOTT sold 2,500 shares of TEX for $111,700 on Nov 18. The Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec. now owns 62,065 shares after completing the transaction at $44.68 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Hegarty Kieran, who serves as the President, Materials Processin of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $42.49 each. As a result, the insider received 849,800 and left with 202,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Terex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has reached a high of $54.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEX has traded an average of 654.69K shares per day and 918.47k over the past ten days. A total of 67.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.25M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TEX is 0.60, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 15.20% for TEX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.44, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Terex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $990.1M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $957.32M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.89B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.