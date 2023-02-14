The name Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Bloom Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $23.30, down -3.12% from its previous closing price of $24.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2680507 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $27 from $29 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 3,963 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 99,075 led to the insider holds 78,954 shares of the business.

SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 26,837 shares of BE for $622,887 on Jan 17. The EVP, GC & Secretary now owns 387,756 shares after completing the transaction at $23.21 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Moore Sharelynn Faye, who serves as the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 26,833 shares for $23.21 each. As a result, the insider received 622,794 and left with 82,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BE traded 2.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.54M with a Short Ratio of 16.81M, compared to 16.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $277.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.6M to a low estimate of $237.6M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $240.71M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.07M, an increase of 20.60% over than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.71M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972.18M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.