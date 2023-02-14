The name EverQuote Inc. (EVER) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, EverQuote Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.95, up 2.90% from its previous closing price of $15.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542420 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Wagner John Brandon sold 12,500 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 218,750 led to the insider holds 278,324 shares of the business.

Wagner John Brandon sold 12,000 shares of EVER for $192,000 on Jan 09. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 290,824 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Wagner John Brandon, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 19,398 shares for $14.69 each. As a result, the insider received 284,970 and left with 298,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $18.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVER traded 355.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 502.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $93.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $92.14M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.86M, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.81M, a decrease of -2.20% over than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.51M, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $453.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.7M and the low estimate is $432.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.