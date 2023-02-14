The name SES AI Corporation (SES) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, SES AI Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.28, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $3.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519352 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9700.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Nealis Jing sold 12,875 shares for $3.54 per share. The transaction valued at 45,520 led to the insider holds 1,456,513 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 35 shares of SES for $121 on Dec 20. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,469,388 shares after completing the transaction at $3.46 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 17,155 shares for $3.59 each. As a result, the insider received 61,597 and left with 1,469,423 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8108.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SES traded 480.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 606.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 311.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.10M, compared to 5.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.43.