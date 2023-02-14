The name Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) closed at $15.88 up 1.53% from its previous closing price of $15.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1093067 shares were traded. VRRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verra Mobility Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when COLLINS REBECCA sold 4,000 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 70,000 led to the insider holds 37,564 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRRM has reached a high of $18.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRRM has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 938.07k over the past ten days. A total of 151.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.40M. Shares short for VRRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 10.48M, compared to 8.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $196.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $199.4M to a low estimate of $189.7M. As of the current estimate, Verra Mobility Corporation’s year-ago sales were $154.08M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.42M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $746.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $730M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $736.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.59M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $776.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $801M and the low estimate is $758.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.