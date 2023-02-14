The name YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) closed at $12.03 up 3.89% from its previous closing price of $11.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4543117 shares were traded. YPF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.55.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, YPF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has reached a high of $13.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YPF has traded an average of 2.51M shares per day and 2.42M over the past ten days. A total of 393.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.36M. Insiders hold about 99.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YPF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.77M, compared to 9.01M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.03 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.17 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.6B to a low estimate of $3.96B. As of the current estimate, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $3.62B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.2B, an increase of 16.10% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.73B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.24B, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.77B and the low estimate is $13.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.