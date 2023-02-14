There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Genuine Parts Company (GPC) can be one of them

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) closed the day trading at $175.79 up 1.59% from the previous closing price of $173.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150755 shares were traded. GPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $147 from $124 previously.

On May 10, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $133.

On January 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $142.Truist initiated its Hold rating on January 13, 2022, with a $142 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genuine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has reached a high of $187.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPC traded about 904.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPC traded about 935.07k shares per day. A total of 141.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GPC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

GPC’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.58, up from 3.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91. The current Payout Ratio is 41.80% for GPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $8.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.17. EPS for the following year is $8.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.05 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.46B to a low estimate of $5.2B. As of the current estimate, Genuine Parts Company’s year-ago sales were $4.8B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.41B, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.26B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.27B and the low estimate is $22.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.