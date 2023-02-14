There is a good chance Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $42.72 in the prior trading day, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) closed at $43.40, up 1.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3705139 shares were traded. DELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.64.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DELL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Scannell William F sold 91,938 shares for $42.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,918,398 led to the insider holds 178,627 shares of the business.

Scannell William F sold 27,536 shares of DELL for $1,106,947 on Sep 12. The Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops now owns 343,835 shares after completing the transaction at $40.20 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Whitten Anthony Charles, who serves as the Co-Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 107,905 shares for $47.70 each. As a result, the insider received 5,146,714 and left with 774,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has reached a high of $61.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 728.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DELL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.37M, compared to 11.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.76. EPS for the following year is $6.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.89 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $24.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.05B to a low estimate of $24.08B. As of the current estimate, Dell Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.41B, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.09B, a decrease of -10.40% over than the figure of -$13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.08B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.23B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.66B and the low estimate is $93.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.