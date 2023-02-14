There is a good chance Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $9.61 in the prior trading day, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed at $9.56, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2367756 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HIMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $7 previously.

On November 08, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Boughton Soleil sold 50,000 shares for $8.14 per share. The transaction valued at 407,000 led to the insider holds 237,089 shares of the business.

Boughton Soleil sold 2,000 shares of HIMS for $15,020 on Jan 17. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 287,089 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Boughton Soleil, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 12,345 shares for $6.50 each. As a result, the insider received 80,242 and left with 289,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $9.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 205.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.83M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.93M with a Short Ratio of 17.26M, compared to 13.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.88M, up 76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $635.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.63M and the low estimate is $572.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.