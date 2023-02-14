There is a good chance OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) will undergo another restructuring.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1973864 shares were traded. OPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 21, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on June 21, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when OPKO HEALTH, INC. bought 14,285,714 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 94,285,714 shares of the business.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 300,000 shares of OPK for $446,673 on Nov 22. The CEO & Chairman now owns 198,831,694 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 319,424 and bolstered with 198,531,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPK has reached a high of $3.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0659.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPK traded on average about 2.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 750.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OPK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 37.44M with a Short Ratio of 36.25M, compared to 36.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 8.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $183.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.8M to a low estimate of $166.5M. As of the current estimate, OPKO Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385.81M, an estimated decrease of -52.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.35M, a decrease of -54.80% less than the figure of -$52.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $995.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, down -43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $924.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $752.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.