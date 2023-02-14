There is a good chance Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed at $30.09 in the last session, up 2.70% from day before closing price of $29.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2559176 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDOC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 07, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Geshuri Arnnon sold 1,500 shares for $31.82 per share. The transaction valued at 47,722 led to the insider holds 74,317 shares of the business.

Geshuri Arnnon sold 1,500 shares of TDOC for $49,815 on Feb 02. The CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER now owns 74,317 shares after completing the transaction at $33.21 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Napolitano Richard J, who serves as the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 787 shares for $33.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,973 and left with 2,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $79.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDOC traded on average about 4.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 29.66M with a Short Ratio of 27.68M, compared to 28.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.32% and a Short% of Float of 20.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$61.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$58.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 24 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$2.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 25 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $632.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.99M to a low estimate of $623M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.24M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.94M, an increase of 15.30% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $672.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641.7M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.