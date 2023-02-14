There Is Still Room For Equity Residential (EQR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) closed the day trading at $66.13 up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $64.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2357640 shares were traded. EQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 553.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 14,473 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 940,745 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 15,000 shares of EQR for $952,500 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $63.50 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, NEITHERCUT DAVID J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $62.75 each. As a result, the insider received 2,510,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has reached a high of $94.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQR traded about 2.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQR traded about 2.98M shares per day. A total of 375.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.23M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.35M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

EQR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.50, up from 2.41 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 72.90% for EQR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $705.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $726.69M to a low estimate of $692.33M. As of the current estimate, Equity Residential’s year-ago sales were $645.13M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $707.04M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $716.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $695.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.