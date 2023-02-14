There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU).

As of close of business last night, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.59, up 5.30% from its previous closing price of $1.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703958 shares were traded. DOYU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6183 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOYU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1.10 from $1.55 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $1.20.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5518, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3209.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOYU traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 319.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.45M. Shares short for DOYU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.04M with a Short Ratio of 14.18M, compared to 14.85M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOYU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, down -25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $949.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.