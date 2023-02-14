There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: New Relic Inc. (NEWR).

In the latest session, New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) closed at $77.12 up 2.20% from its previous closing price of $75.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590205 shares were traded. NEWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New Relic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 210.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $55 from $80 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $68.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Friedrichs Kristy sold 873 shares for $78.05 per share. The transaction valued at 68,138 led to the insider holds 11,114 shares of the business.

Cirne Lewis sold 15,000 shares of NEWR for $950,626 on Feb 07. The Executive Chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares after completing the transaction at $63.38 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Cirne Lewis, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $54.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,363,776 and left with 50,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEWR has reached a high of $80.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEWR has traded an average of 565.20K shares per day and 944.14k over the past ten days. A total of 68.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEWR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $927.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $889.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $920.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.52M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $979.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.