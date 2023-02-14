There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

As of close of business last night, Stitch Fix Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.59, up 10.34% from its previous closing price of $4.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3181886 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7094 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SFIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 when GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,428,200 led to the insider holds 2,149,762 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $16.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3607.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SFIX traded 3.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.00M, compared to 12.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.43% and a Short% of Float of 21.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.