There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS).

In the latest session, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed at $146.58 up 2.00% from its previous closing price of $143.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3547423 shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of T-Mobile US Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 105.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $153 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 20,000 shares for $149.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,200 led to the insider holds 574,472 shares of the business.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 20,000 shares of TMUS for $3,037,800 on Nov 10. The President and CEO now owns 594,472 shares after completing the transaction at $151.89 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Datar Srikant M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $147.50 each. As a result, the insider received 110,625 and left with 3,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $154.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMUS has traded an average of 5.23M shares per day and 5.49M over the past ten days. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 589.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.29M with a Short Ratio of 15.86M, compared to 17.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $6.47, with 26 analysts recommending between $7.93 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $21.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21.41B to a low estimate of $20.58B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.79B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.4B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.13B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.12B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.39B and the low estimate is $80.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.