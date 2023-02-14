There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

In the latest session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed at $7.34 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $7.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17714546 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Transocean Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On October 06, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $3.50 to $5.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Adamson Keelan sold 50,026 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 357,686 led to the insider holds 342,549 shares of the business.

Tonnel David A sold 43,668 shares of RIG for $303,056 on Feb 01. The SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 233,399 shares after completing the transaction at $6.94 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Tonnel David A, who serves as the SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 14,541 shares for $6.15 each. As a result, the insider received 89,427 and left with 277,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RIG has traded an average of 22.48M shares per day and 24.08M over the past ten days. A total of 714.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 125.46M with a Short Ratio of 127.68M, compared to 123.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.38% and a Short% of Float of 18.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $666.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $697M to a low estimate of $632M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $626M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.17M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $704M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.