There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) closed the day trading at $30.81 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $30.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4325782 shares were traded. PSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSTG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on October 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $37 from $35 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Krysler P. Kevan sold 27,679 shares for $27.06 per share. The transaction valued at 748,949 led to the insider holds 480,831 shares of the business.

Tomb Gregory sold 10,643 shares of PSTG for $283,625 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 30,544 shares after completing the transaction at $26.65 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, FitzSimons Dan, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 10,918 shares for $27.62 each. As a result, the insider received 301,572 and left with 119,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 684.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTG has reached a high of $36.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSTG traded about 4.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSTG traded about 4.33M shares per day. A total of 300.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.06M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.03M with a Short Ratio of 20.80M, compared to 23.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.