This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

In the latest session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) closed at $77.04 up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $76.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2439610 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.98.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 228.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On October 31, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $64.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Armstrong Christopher R sold 3,902 shares for $77.50 per share. The transaction valued at 302,405 led to the insider holds 96,575 shares of the business.

Turner Leagh Erin sold 6,000 shares of CDAY for $437,170 on Feb 07. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 176,643 shares after completing the transaction at $72.86 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Turner Leagh Erin, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $61.52 each. As a result, the insider received 399,880 and left with 176,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $79.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDAY has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 153.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.85M. Shares short for CDAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.1M with a Short Ratio of 12.45M, compared to 9.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $414.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $415.37M to a low estimate of $412.64M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $325.58M, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.81M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $439.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.