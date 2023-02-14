This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

In the latest session, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) closed at $106.87 up 2.09% from its previous closing price of $104.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1362038 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Splunk Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Morgan Scott sold 1,000 shares for $88.13 per share. The transaction valued at 88,130 led to the insider holds 122,953 shares of the business.

Child Jason sold 2,000 shares of SPLK for $174,080 on Sep 07. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 214,773 shares after completing the transaction at $87.04 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Morgan Scott, who serves as the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $87.57 each. As a result, the insider received 87,570 and left with 129,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $150.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPLK has traded an average of 2.12M shares per day and 2.14M over the past ten days. A total of 163.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 8.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 34 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 39 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.