TIM S.A. (TIMB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) closed the day trading at $11.15 up 3.82% from the previous closing price of $10.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805624 shares were traded. TIMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TIMB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIMB has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TIMB traded about 554.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TIMB traded about 748.85k shares per day. A total of 483.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.26M. Insiders hold about 68.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIMB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 949.09k with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 825.86k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

TIMB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $4.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.