Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ITT Inc. (ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) closed the day trading at $93.12 up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $90.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661131 shares were traded. ITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ITT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $74 from $113 previously.

On April 08, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $107 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Caprais Emmanuel sold 2,772 shares for $73.50 per share. The transaction valued at 203,742 led to the insider holds 13,818 shares of the business.

Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth sold 3,206 shares of ITT for $262,732 on Aug 11. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 53,477 shares after completing the transaction at $81.95 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Savi Luca, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,290 shares for $87.44 each. As a result, the insider received 899,758 and left with 105,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ITT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITT has reached a high of $94.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITT traded about 452.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITT traded about 611.91k shares per day. A total of 82.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 934.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 823.03k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

ITT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02. The current Payout Ratio is 23.10% for ITT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:3316 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.54 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.43. EPS for the following year is $5.08, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.28B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.