Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)

The closing price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) was $1.20 for the day, down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968833 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OTLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On October 31, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On September 13, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on September 13, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Evanson Jeff sold 267,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 296,370 led to the insider holds 745,975 shares of the business.

Evanson Jeff sold 103,255 shares of OTLK for $125,971 on Jan 19. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 1,012,975 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Evanson Jeff, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 33,738 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 42,172 and left with 1,116,230 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0855, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1701.

Shares Statistics:

OTLK traded an average of 500.11K shares per day over the past three months and 544.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.38M with a Short Ratio of 15.73M, compared to 13.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 10.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.36.