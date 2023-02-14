Update from RXO Inc. (RXO): A steady trajectory

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) closed the day trading at $21.14 up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $20.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629768 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On January 09, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On December 20, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $18.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 20, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXO traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXO traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 116.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.41% stake in the company. Shares short for RXO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.53M on Dec 14, 2022.