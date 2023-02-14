What shareholders can do to beat the market with Confluent Inc. (CFLT) stock

In the latest session, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at $26.80 up 6.35% from its previous closing price of $25.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5683470 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Confluent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on February 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On January 27, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Tomlinson Steffan sold 227,877 shares for $25.59 per share. The transaction valued at 5,831,372 led to the insider holds 106,407 shares of the business.

Tomlinson Steffan sold 112,304 shares of CFLT for $2,837,922 on Feb 07. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 106,407 shares after completing the transaction at $25.27 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Tomlinson Steffan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 33,126 shares for $25.04 each. As a result, the insider received 829,475 and left with 106,407 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $67.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CFLT has traded an average of 3.40M shares per day and 5.71M over the past ten days. A total of 282.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.5M with a Short Ratio of 15.76M, compared to 11.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $570.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $387.96M, up 47.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.67M and the low estimate is $711.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.