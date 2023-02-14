What shareholders can do to beat the market with LendingClub Corporation (LC) stock

In the latest session, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) closed at $10.00 up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $9.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1846164 shares were traded. LC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.70.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LendingClub Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2022, Janney Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On January 11, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Seaport Research Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 11, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when ARMSTRONG ANNIE sold 38,322 shares for $10.08 per share. The transaction valued at 386,293 led to the insider holds 165,435 shares of the business.

Momen Ronnie sold 28,607 shares of LC for $288,436 on Nov 28. The Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking now owns 180,173 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Kay Valerie, who serves as the Bank-Chief Capital Officer of the company, sold 22,392 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 225,812 and left with 172,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $19.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LC has traded an average of 1.76M shares per day and 2.46M over the past ten days. A total of 105.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.99M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $261.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $277M to a low estimate of $250.71M. As of the current estimate, LendingClub Corporation’s year-ago sales were $262.24M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $280.11M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $818.63M, up 44.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.