Which analyst expects China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.52, up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270411 shares were traded. SXTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5001.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SXTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXTC has reached a high of $9.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5809, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0275.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SXTC traded 781.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 374.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.68M. Insiders hold about 53.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SXTC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 80.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 324.52k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.