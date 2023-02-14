Which analyst expects Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) closed at $25.01 down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $25.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6350579 shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coterra Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares for $27.64 per share. The transaction valued at 138,218 led to the insider holds 225,755 shares of the business.

BELL STEPHEN P sold 36,327 shares of CTRA for $1,286,339 on Jun 07. The EVP – Business Development now owns 351,436 shares after completing the transaction at $35.41 per share. On May 26, another insider, Lindeman Steven W, who serves as the Sr Vice Pres, Production & Ops of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $35.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,777,500 and left with 233,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $35.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTRA has traded an average of 9.25M shares per day and 7.36M over the past ten days. A total of 792.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.99M with a Short Ratio of 29.06M, compared to 31.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CTRA is 2.49, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $440.4M, an estimated increase of 432.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.35B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $432.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, up 159.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.18B and the low estimate is $6.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.