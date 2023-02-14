Which analyst expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) closed at $16.66 up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $16.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9301908 shares were traded. HPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $18.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Cox Jeremy sold 47,307 shares for $17.01 per share. The transaction valued at 804,905 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mottram Phil sold 5,000 shares of HPE for $82,500 on Jan 04. The EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge now owns 34,764 shares after completing the transaction at $16.50 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Cox Jeremy, who serves as the SVP Controller and CTO of the company, sold 851 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 13,616 and left with 47,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hewlett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPE has reached a high of $17.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HPE has traded an average of 14.34M shares per day and 16.87M over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HPE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.79M with a Short Ratio of 27.50M, compared to 30.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HPE is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 72.40% for HPE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.05B to a low estimate of $7.3B. As of the current estimate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s year-ago sales were $7.35B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.98B, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.71B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.78B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.18B and the low estimate is $27.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.