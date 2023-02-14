Which analyst expects TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.39, up 2.74% from its previous closing price of $17.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2946904 shares were traded. TGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TGTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $35.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on November 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Echelard Yann bought 9,000 shares for $10.64 per share. The transaction valued at 95,760 led to the insider holds 201,848 shares of the business.

Charney Laurence N sold 30,000 shares of TGTX for $333,000 on Jan 04. The Director now owns 234,729 shares after completing the transaction at $11.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 523.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGTX has reached a high of $19.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TGTX traded 5.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TGTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.56M with a Short Ratio of 23.45M, compared to 20.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.52% and a Short% of Float of 19.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.69M, up 109.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.8M and the low estimate is $42.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 464.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.