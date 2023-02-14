WU (The Western Union Company): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $14.05 in the prior trading day, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) closed at $14.44, up 2.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8198447 shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.03.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 99,463 led to the insider holds 167,337 shares of the business.

Cebollero David sold 587 shares of WU for $10,214 on May 05. The Interim Chief Legal Officer now owns 14,221 shares after completing the transaction at $17.40 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Cebollero David, who serves as the Interim Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,221 shares for $19.45 each. As a result, the insider received 43,198 and left with 6,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $20.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 386.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.54M. Shares short for WU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 36.18M with a Short Ratio of 34.85M, compared to 35.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 0.94 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.87 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.07B, down -12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.37B and the low estimate is $3.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.