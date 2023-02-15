A correction may be in store for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares?

As of close of business last night, Olo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.40, up 3.19% from its previous closing price of $8.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694499 shares were traded. OLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.00.

To gain a deeper understanding of OLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On August 12, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Benevides Peter J. sold 37,195 shares for $7.33 per share. The transaction valued at 272,639 led to the insider holds 14,463 shares of the business.

Benevides Peter J. sold 97,805 shares of OLO for $692,459 on Dec 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,658 shares after completing the transaction at $7.08 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Glass Noah H., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 3,909 shares for $6.73 each. As a result, the insider received 26,308 and left with 134,384 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has reached a high of $18.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.84.

It appears that OLO traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 944.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.12M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 12.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.42% and a Short% of Float of 11.65%.

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.04.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $182.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.37M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $242M and the low estimate is $209M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.