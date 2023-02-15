A correction may be in store for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE:SPRU) shares?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507121 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPRU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Hayes Christopher M. bought 77,523 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 64,158 led to the insider holds 187,515 shares of the business.

Fong Christian S. bought 10,000 shares of SPRU for $9,000 on Dec 14. The President now owns 1,637,112 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Fong Christian S., who serves as the President of the company, bought 20,250 shares for $0.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,018 and bolstered with 1,627,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1316.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPRU traded 601.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 470.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.80M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 2.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.