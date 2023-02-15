A glimpse at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed at $2.34 down -3.31% from its previous closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27446028 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Antara Capital LP sold 287,789 shares for $4.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,312,548 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 4,046,622 shares of APE for $12,240,162 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 287,789 shares after completing the transaction at $3.02 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,638,989 shares for $4.79 each. As a result, the insider received 17,428,210 and left with 1,361,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5885, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4487.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APE has traded an average of 32.67M shares per day and 41.73M over the past ten days. A total of 531.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 531.72M. Shares short for APE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.32M with a Short Ratio of 34.85M, compared to 44.02M on Sep 14, 2022.