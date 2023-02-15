A glimpse at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) closed at $0.20 down -23.21% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0597 from its previous closing price. On the day, 189234764 shares were traded. SRNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2684 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1826.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 29, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On January 21, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 21, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Ji Henry bought 88,888 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 179,349 led to the insider holds 4,765,805 shares of the business.

Ji Henry bought 55,555 shares of SRNE for $108,882 on Sep 06. The See Remarks now owns 4,676,917 shares after completing the transaction at $1.96 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Ji Henry, who serves as the See Remarks of the company, bought 33,333 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 70,333 and bolstered with 2,121,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRNE has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6555.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SRNE has traded an average of 25.69M shares per day and 39.58M over the past ten days. A total of 471.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SRNE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 60.67M with a Short Ratio of 64.56M, compared to 56.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.48% and a Short% of Float of 13.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.18 and $-1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.62 and $-0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.69M to a low estimate of $11.69M. As of the current estimate, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.06M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.92M, a decrease of -8.80% less than the figure of $-3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.92M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.9M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204.96M and the low estimate is $204.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 283.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.